RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBGLY. BNP Paribas raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 132,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,914. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.