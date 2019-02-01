Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aggreko (ARGKF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS: ARGKF) recently:

1/31/2019 – Aggreko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

1/22/2019 – Aggreko had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGKF remained flat at $$9.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. Aggreko plc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions  Industrial, and Power Solutions  Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

