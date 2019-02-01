REBL (REBL) Trading Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. REBL has a total market cap of $544,926.00 and $64.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REBL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, REBL has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.01855332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00190227 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00201618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About REBL

REBL launched on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,228,219 tokens. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io . The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

