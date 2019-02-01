Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $623,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,093 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

