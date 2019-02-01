Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $581,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,540,000 after buying an additional 158,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,988,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,540,000 after purchasing an additional 158,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 213,589 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 274,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/raymond-james-trust-n-a-has-581000-holdings-in-leggett-platt-inc-leg.html.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.