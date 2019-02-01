Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 680 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc acquired 192,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $44.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $33.70 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $504.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

