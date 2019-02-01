Raymond James (RJF) Position Cut by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941,576 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 86.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Raymond James by 59.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP George Catanese sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $520,351.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

