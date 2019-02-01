Rank Group (RNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Monday.

Rank Group stock remained flat at $GBX 158.80 ($2.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,034. Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Rank Group (LON:RNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th.

Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

