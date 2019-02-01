Rank Group (LON:RNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

RNK stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 158 ($2.06). The company had a trading volume of 25,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,034. Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get Rank Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rank Group (RNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/rank-group-rnk-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-40-eps.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNK shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Rank Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.