Range Resources Corp. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

RRC stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

