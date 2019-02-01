Randall S. Theisen Sells 2,370 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $109,233.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE WAL opened at $44.28 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 95,626 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.
