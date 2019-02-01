Randall S. Theisen Sells 2,370 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $109,233.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE WAL opened at $44.28 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 95,626 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/randall-s-theisen-sells-2370-shares-of-western-alliance-bancorporation-wal-stock.html.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.