Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Radware worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Radware by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Radware by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Radware by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 203,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Radware by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.14 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/radware-ltd-rdwr-shares-bought-by-eagle-global-advisors-llc.html.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.