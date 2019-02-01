RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RA Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RA Medical Systems.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

RMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RA Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. RA Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

