Quantum (QMCO) vs. Seagate Technology (STX) Financial Comparison

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Quantum alerts:

Seagate Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Quantum does not pay a dividend. Seagate Technology pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Quantum and Seagate Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum N/A N/A N/A Seagate Technology 12.57% 123.05% 19.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Seagate Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Seagate Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Quantum has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum and Seagate Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $505.35 million 0.16 $3.64 million N/A N/A Seagate Technology $11.18 billion 1.13 $1.18 billion $5.51 8.04

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quantum and Seagate Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A Seagate Technology 5 16 4 0 1.96

Seagate Technology has a consensus target price of $47.19, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Seagate Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seagate Technology is more favorable than Quantum.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats Quantum on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems. The company's products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems; edge compute/client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and edge non-compute/client non-compute applications, such as various end user devices comprising portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, digital video recorders, network-attached storages, and gaming consoles, as well as data centers. It also provides cloud systems and solutions portfolio that includes modular original equipment manufacturer (OEM) storage systems and scale-out storage servers. In addition, the company offers external storage solutions under the Seagate Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie and Maxtor brands in capacities up to 120TB. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.