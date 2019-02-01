Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $205,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 584.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

