Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 110.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 46,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 131,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Shares of PK opened at $30.07 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 143.88%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

