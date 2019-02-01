Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 130,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 221,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 31,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $1,199,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,735.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $45.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATY. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

