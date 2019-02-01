Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $235,000 Position in PolyOne Co. (POL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 31,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 17.6% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

POL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE POL opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.90 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

