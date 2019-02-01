Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.4% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,506,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,026 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,543,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 937,634 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,219,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after acquiring an additional 877,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,431,000 after acquiring an additional 750,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $585,001.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,041 shares of company stock worth $11,672,926. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

