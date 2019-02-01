Quaker Chemical (KWR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reissued their neutral rating on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a $198.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.80.

KWR stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.46. 65,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $137.95 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $222.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.31 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.83%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP Dieter Laininger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $301,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Berquist sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $55,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,718 shares of company stock worth $2,373,075. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

