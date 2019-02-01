Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Issued By FIG Partners (LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at FIG Partners raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.93%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

LBAI stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas Shara acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Nicholson III acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,100. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

