Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Inphi Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inphi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPHI. Citigroup started coverage on Inphi in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.46.

Inphi stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million.

In other Inphi news, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 29,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $1,174,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $125,667.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $813,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,073 shares of company stock worth $1,306,567. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,980,000 after buying an additional 241,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Inphi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,980,000 after buying an additional 241,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inphi by 71.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 208,721 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $5,757,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $2,564,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

