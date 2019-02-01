Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health Inc Reduced by Analyst (TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Monday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTY. BidaskClub cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $895.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tivity Health news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tivity Health by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $7,259,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tivity Health by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

