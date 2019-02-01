Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Newfield Exploration in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Williams Capital downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Newfield Exploration stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. Newfield Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. Newfield Exploration’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 588.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 20.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,601,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,824,000 after purchasing an additional 442,324 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 12.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 222,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

