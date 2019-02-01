Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Lonestar Resources US Inc Cut by Seaport Global Securities (LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.95 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

NASDAQ LONE opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Lonestar Resources US has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director Daniel R. Lockwood purchased 10,573 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $48,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 16,359 shares of company stock worth $70,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 136.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 459.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 646,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

