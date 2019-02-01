Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Lowered by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Microsoft stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $83.83 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 255,465 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 43,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,355.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 3,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $6,247,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.