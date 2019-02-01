Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.94 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $164,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $168,253.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $630,468 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,947.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

