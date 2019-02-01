Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2019 earnings at $11.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 51.09% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apple from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.66.

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 428.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $3,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

