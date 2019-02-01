Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

WTI opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $719.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.83. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $9.88.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.97 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 895,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 96,649 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in W&T Offshore by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 134.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

