Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

GBCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of GBCI opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.02 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

