Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Issued By B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. FIG Partners cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,084,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,868,000 after acquiring an additional 28,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $603,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $15,052,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

