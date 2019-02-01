Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for PolyOne Co. (POL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields cut shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

POL opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.90 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 5,112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 344,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,559,000 after buying an additional 257,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PolyOne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,911,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,307,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PolyOne by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after buying an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,751,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

