Q BioMed (QBIO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Q BioMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $1.85 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Q BioMed has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical agent for the treatment of pain associated with metastatic bone cancer.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q BioMed (QBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.