PZ Cussons (PZC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Numis Securities lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 195. Numis Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. PZ Cussons traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.37), with a volume of 556162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.60 ($2.33).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

