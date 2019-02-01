PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 1,294,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,060,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Specifically, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $87,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $864,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Schmertzler acquired 66,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,333.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,497. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $123,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,458,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,458,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,166 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 795.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 447,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,596,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

