Prudential Public (PUK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Public from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Public has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $54.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 375.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after acquiring an additional 419,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after buying an additional 133,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter valued at $4,277,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 274,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81,465 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 526,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

