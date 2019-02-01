Prothena (PRTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Prothena's license agreement with Roche for prasinezumab is big positive as it not only boosts Prothena’s pipeline development but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursement and milestone payments. The company also entered into an agreement with Celgene to develop its pipeline which should boost investor sentiment given the latter’s expertise. However, Prothena suffered a major setback with the discontinuation of development of lead candidate NEOD001. Moreover, due to disappointing data from a phase Ib study, the company will not advance PRX003 into mid-stage development. Consequently, the company has decided to reduce its workforce by 57%. The lack of promising candidates is a concern. Shares have performed worse than the industry in 2018. Estimates looks stable ahead of the Q4 earnings release. Prothena has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 1,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,965. Prothena has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $468.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative net margin of 18,276.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 7,725.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 21.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

