Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.14 per share, with a total value of $295,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,315.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 472.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

