Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post sales of $187.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $181.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $767.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.34 million to $788.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $808.01 million, with estimates ranging from $773.31 million to $846.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

PB traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.26. 484,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,476. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

In related news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.14 per share, for a total transaction of $295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,315.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $17,134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

