PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in PROS by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PROS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 875,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of PRO opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $63,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,411.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. Its solutions enable companies to price, configure, and sell products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision, and consistency. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

