Proofpoint (PFPT) Issues Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Proofpoint updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31-0.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $11.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,373. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.48. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $130.27.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,494,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFPT. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Proofpoint from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.90.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

