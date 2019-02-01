Progressive (PGR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $69.32, but opened at $67.29. Progressive shares last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 3882919 shares.

Specifically, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $350,694.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $1,198,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,548 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,536. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a $2.514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Progressive’s previous annual dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Progressive by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

