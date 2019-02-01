Progressive Corp (PGR) Position Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Progressive by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.514 per share. This is a boost from Progressive’s previous annual dividend of $1.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $350,694.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $783,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,019 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,080.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,548 shares of company stock worth $4,896,096. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Position Decreased by Conning Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/progressive-corp-pgr-position-decreased-by-conning-inc.html.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.