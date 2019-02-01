Profire Energy (PFIE) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,485. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.90. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Profire Energy by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Profire Energy by 24,392.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

