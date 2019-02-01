Private Vista LLC Sells 17,279 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Private Vista LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $848,617,000 after buying an additional 11,624,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,369,796,000 after buying an additional 3,318,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,318,689,000 after buying an additional 2,790,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,307,000 after buying an additional 2,479,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,545,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,643,000 after buying an additional 2,266,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $555,610.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

