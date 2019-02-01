Private Capital Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Realty Income by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Realty Income by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 19 dividend of $0.22. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/private-capital-group-llc-sells-175-shares-of-realty-income-corp-o.html.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.