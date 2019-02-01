Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Johnson Controls International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/private-capital-group-llc-purchases-362-shares-of-johnson-controls-international-plc-jci.html.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.