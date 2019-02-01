Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 63,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 176,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 140,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

HBI opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $147,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 36,600 shares of company stock worth $541,329 and sold 77,803 shares worth $1,171,521. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/private-capital-group-llc-purchases-1296-shares-of-hanesbrands-inc-hbi.html.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.