Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.40

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4035 per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

Shares of BATS PREF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.04. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

