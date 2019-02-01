PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Plans $0.35 Semiannual Dividend

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PriceSmart to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. 317,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,421. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSMT. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Jose Luis Laparte sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,526,193.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $139,489.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,297.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,947,772. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

